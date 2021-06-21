Mumbai: Third FIR lodged in unauthorised vaccination case, this time for drive held in Khar

This is the third FIR against the group of people earlier booked by Versova and Kandivali police stations for allegedly conducting vaccination drives in an unauthorised manner.

The Khar police on Monday lodged an FIR against a group of persons, already under arrest by the Kandivali police, for allegedly conducting an unauthorised Covid-19 vaccination drive earlier this month for 206 employees of music company Tips Industries Private Limited and their relatives.

“The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by an executive producer from the company,” Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station, said.

Meanwhile, the Dindoshi Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Rajesh Pandey, a former employee of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, who was accused of planning the unauthorised drive conducted at a Kandivali society last month. Police are on the lookout for him and he will be arrested soon, police said.

The Khar drive was conducted on June 3 and June 4. “Not even one of the 206 people who were administered the vaccine received a certificate. This group misused the name of Kokilaben hospital in order to conduct the drive at Khar,” said Kabdule.

A total of Rs 2.84 lakh was collected from the beneficiaries in the name of administering the first dose of Covishield in the Khar case, police added.

Apart from Pandey, who was removed from service by the Kokilaben hospital, police are on the lookout of a doctor who is accused of procuring the vaccines from an unauthorised source. The Kandivali police are trying to trace him to find out if the vaccines were genuine or not, an official said.

A total of five people have been arrested by the police following the first FIR filed in the case earlier this month. The FIR pertained to a vaccination drive conducted on May 30 for 390 people from Hiranandani Heritage housing society in Kandivali (west).

The second FIR was registered at Versova police station on June 19 on a complaint by Matchbox pictures after it surfaced that the same group of people had organised an unauthorised vaccination drive for 151 of its employees on May 29.

The Borivali police are likely to register the fourth FIR against the group. The police said that the same set of accused persons conducted a camp at Aditya Architectural College in the area on June 3 when 213 people, mostly staffers, were vaccinated.

In all, the role of the group is suspected in nine such vaccination drives across the city, an official said.