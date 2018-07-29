Mumbai: Four thieves loot seven shops in over a month, arrested

The police had been trying to track down the men after they broke into a shop selling metal in Goregaon East (Representational Image) The police had been trying to track down the men after they broke into a shop selling metal in Goregaon East (Representational Image)

The police in Goregaon caught a gang of thieves who had broken into seven shops in the last one-and-a-half months. Television sets, DVR players, copper and nickel plates and wires, protein supplements and cosmetics worth Rs 28 lakh were recovered from their possession. The police had been trying to track down the men after they broke into a shop selling metal in Goregaon East on July 15 and stole 1,300 kilos of copper and nickel plates and wires worth Rs 6.6 lakh.

Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII, said on July 26, the police received information that the men would be leaving Mumbai and laid a trap for them at the Dahisar toll plaza, intercepting their Maruti Eeco car. Those arrested have been identified as Rakesh Yadav (33), Alam Wahab (33), Rajesh Kadam (32) and Dhruv Gupta (28).

“After interrogating them, we found that the accused had committed seven thefts in the last one-and-a-half month,” said Rathod. The stolen goods include audio equipment, 14 LED TV sets, cosmetics and several packets of protein supplements, which were found in the homes of the accused. The thefts, the police said, were committed in Goregaon East, Borivali East, Nallasopara, Vasai and Virar.

The audio equipment was stolen from a store in Borivali East in 2014 but the accused had not been able to sell it as they were arrested soon after. “Immediately after the theft, three of the accused had gone to Goa and on the way, were arrested in Ratnagiri in a case of attempted murder. They spent four years in jail,” said Rathod.

After their release in June, the accused contacted Wahab — whom they had met during a previous stint in jail — and went on a spree, breaking into shops in the northern suburbs, the police said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App