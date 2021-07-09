Mumbai: Thief steals valuables worth Rs 2 lakh from railway passengers, arrested

Narayan was arrested on July 5 and has been remanded to police custody till July 10.

A 28-year-old man from Goa was recently arrested for allegedly stealing 13 items, mostly mobile phones, from railway passengers traveling on the Konkan railway line including those traveling in reserved compartments. The police recovered bangles, cash and 10 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 2.01 lakh.

According to the crime branch officials of Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP), the arrested accused Nikhil kumar Narayan, 28, is a native of Kerala and stays in Goa. Narayan, a college dropout, was earlier arrested in similar offences at Ratnagiri and Goa.

After there was a spurt in such cases, a crime branch team started searching for the thieves. “Based on the modus operandi of the thieves, CCTV cameras and our informers, we zeroed down on the accused and arrested him in a theft case at Thane. He confessed to committing other crimes and returned 13 valuables stolen by him,” said Gajendra Patil, senior inspector of the crime branch. Narayan was arrested on July 5 and has been remanded to police custody till July 10.