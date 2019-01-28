Mumbai: Therapy, rehabilitation centre for children with special needs

THE mother of a seven-year-old boy was over the moon last week after watching him wear his glasses himself. For the boy who suffers from Down’s Syndrome, simple tasks were often a huge challenge. After three years of various therapies, the boy now attends a special school in the city. Preferring to remain unidentified, the mother said, “My child attended nearly six sessions every week in a private hospital in the suburbs, with each session’s cost ranging up to Rs 1,500.”

For families like this one, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s initiative to launch an early intervention centre for children with such conditions has brought delight and relief. The centre, which is under construction on Bellasis Road, Nagpada, will concentrate on therapy and rehabilitation for children with all kinds of disabilities, physical and mental. The centre will function under the BYL Nair Hospital and will be the first such public health initiative for disabled children.

“It is a rehabilitation centre for children who have already been diagnosed with disabilities (physical or psychological). It will be a multi-disciplinary centre – pediatricians, orthopaedics, dentists, speech therapists, ENT specialists, pyschiatrists – under one roof giving comprehensive rehabilitation care for the child. There are many detection centres and hospitals working in the city but there is lack of care when it comes to rehabilitation, which will be our focus,” said Dr Henal Shah, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, BYL Nair Hospital.

Dr Shah added, “There will be a three-tier system. A permanent staff for the hospital, visiting staff from Nair Hospital and honorary visiting consultants, doctors and therapists.”

Rais Shaikh, group leader of the Samajwadi Party in the BMC, who has been working closely on the project, said, “This will be the first such initiative and is a very important one in the public health sector. There are many therapists and centres in the city, but many are expensive and beyond common man’s reach…”

He said the Bellasis Road Centre would provide rehabilitation care at a nominal cost.