Mumbai, Thane to receive heavy rain today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain in isolated areas in Mumbai and Thane for Saturday. The city witnessed intense rain spells between Thursday night and Friday morning with the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recording 17.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. The Colaba observatory recorded 39.8 mm of rain in the same time period.

IMD classifies 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm rainfall as light, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as moderate and 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm as heavy.

Light to moderate showers were recorded on Friday morning. The intensity of rain further reduced in the day. In nine hours, ending at 5:30 pm, the Colaba observatory recorded 23.8 mm of rain and Santacruz recorded 10.3mm. Between 8 am and 2 pm on Friday, western suburbs recorded 15.44 mm of rain, eastern suburbs recorded 8.74mm and island city recorded 4.26 mm of rain.

The IMD’s district forecast, meanwhile, has forecast light to moderate thundershowers on Sunday.

Mumbai achieved its rainfall target for the month on July 15. Till Friday morning, it recorded 1,344 mm rainfall against the monthly target of 840.7 mm.

Meanwhile, the rainfall recorded in the catchment area of the seven lakes that supply water to the city remained low. Mumbai gets water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar are located within the city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Bhatsa lake, which is the biggest contributor to the water supply at 50 per cent, received only 16 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Friday. Modak Sagar received 12mm, while Tansa received 2 mm of rain in the same time period. Vihar and Tulsi lakes received 7 mm and 26 mm, respectively.

