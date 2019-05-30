Mumbai: 12-yr-old tiger suffering from cancer dies in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A 12-year-old Royal Bengal tiger, suffering from a rare form of cancer, died at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertising

The tiger, Yash, was suffering from embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma and had been operated upon in August 2018 and March this year to remove a granuloma, a type of tumor on its lips, SGNP officials said.

“The male tiger was born in 2008 to Basanti and Palash and had a growth on its face, for which it was being treated,” Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP director Anwar Ahmed said.

Yash was one of the star attractions of the tiger safari, along with its siblings Anand and Laxmi, he said.

Advertising

According to an official from the SGNP, the tiger had lost appetite and was consuming limited amounts of buffalo meat and chicken meat since its operation.

This had led to significant weight loss for the animal. It died around 5.45 pm on Tuesday following organ failure and progressive cachexia, which is a loss of bodily functions, sources said.

“Its remains were consigned to flames after a postmortem, as per protocol. Dr Santosh Gaikwad will conduct a taxidermy on Yash in the coming days,” the official said.