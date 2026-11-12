Firecracker vendors in Mumbai and Thane have written to CM Devendra Fadnavis objecting to the ban on aerials firecrackers, claiming they have suffered losses in crores. The fire brigade, on the other hand, has reported 499 fires in Mumbai over the five days of Diwali, two-thirds of which were caused by firecrackers.

In its letter, the Mumbai-Thane Fireworkers Welfare Association called the ban premature, stating that the restrictions (imposed during the Diwali sales period) have had a devastating impact on the business. The traders are concerned that the stock they have procured from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu will go unsold.

The BMC has banned rockets and aerial firecrackers from Nov 9 to Nov 25, following fire personnel identifying them as the main cause of fires. Thane district has also put in place a ban until Jan 8, 2027.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Mumbai Fire Brigade data shows 499 fires between 6th November and 10th November, 333 of which were directly attributable to firecrackers. The highest number of calls (166) came on 9th November, with 142 on Diwali day itself (8th November). Zone 4 (Malad, Goregaon, Borivali and Kandivali) had 175 fires. For comparison, the city had 289 fires during the Diwali period in 2025 and 262 in 2024.

Two died, and eight were injured this year (Express GFX) Two died, and eight were injured this year (Express GFX)

Two died, and eight were injured this year as opposed to zero deaths and three injuries in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Dhanpat Mahatu (46), a lift operator at a highrise in Andheri, died of smoke inhalation after being trapped in a passenger lift. Shanwaz Niyaz Khan (16) sustained 100% burns in a fire that broke out in a shop that was full of firecrackers.

Minesh Mehta, Hon’ble General Secretary of the Traders’ Association, felt the Government should have been focusing on awareness rather than a complete ban on the aerials. “The ban has been imposed due to the increasing instances of fire. However, this time we have noticed that people are performing stunts by bursting rockets in their hands instead of keeping them in bottles. The government should have created awareness about the right way to burst crackers instead of banning them,” Mehta said.

He said demand was already subdued before Diwali, and customers stopped coming after the ban was announced. Several traders reported a decline of up to 50 per cent in sales.

Story continues below this ad

Since the rocket ban in Mumbai, business have dropped by nearly 50 per cent. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Since the rocket ban in Mumbai, business have dropped by nearly 50 per cent. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

A trader in Pydhonie, one of South Mumbai’s prominent firecracker markets, said business had dropped by nearly 50 per cent over the past three days. “People used to come to Pydhonie to purchase firecrackers right up to Bhaubeej. However, there have been very few customers over the past three days. Traders are neither displaying nor selling aerial crackers, and this has affected business as people purchased them for their visual appeal,” the trader said, requesting anonymity.

Rajender Ghone, owner of Padmini Fireworks, said the sudden restrictions had left traders with stocks they might not be able to sell even if the ban was lifted.

“Diwali is the only season when people actively purchase crackers. We procure rockets from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, and these are now most likely to go to waste because of the ban. We have suffered huge losses due to the sudden decision. Most of our sales took place a day before the ban. Even our regular customers purchased fewer crackers this year. The government should provide us monetary assistance,” Ghone said.

Recovering the losses through New Year sales was unlikely, he added, as these normally account for only around 10 per cent of sales.