Mumbai, Thane, Palghar set to receive thundershowers today, post-monsoon rain to continue till weekend: IMD

THE CITY and suburbs of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to receive thundershowers in the next 48 hours as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has forecast “partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers” and has stated that the post-monsoon showers will continue till the weekend.

Advertising

On Tuesday, no rain was recorded at the Santacruz, Colaba and Thane weather stations. The IMD officials said a low-pressure area over Lakshadweep in the east-central Arabian Sea is causing widespread rain over Maharashtra. The rainfall is likely to continue till October 26.

On Monday, no rain was recorded during polling hours but thundershowers were recorded later in the city. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 9.8 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 38.8 mm rain.

The significant rain activity over the weekend had brought down the maximum temperature in the city. However, the maximum temperature spiked on Monday and Tuesday at 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while polling day saw maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius. In comparison to Sunday, the maximum temperature rose by over six degrees.

The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 23.8 degrees Celsius. The rain also improved the city’s air quality index (AQI). After remaining in the ‘moderate’ category for most days in October, the AQI recorded on Sunday was 42 which falls in ‘good’ category.