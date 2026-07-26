Mumbai, Thane on yellow alert as rains to continue on Monday

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Mumbai’s wet spell is likely to continue into Monday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert in Mumbai and Thane districts alongside an orange alert in Raigad district. However, the intensity of showers is forecast to subdue thereafter amidst the weather bureau indicating likelihood of only ‘moderate rainfall’.
On Sunday morning, the region woke up to overcast skies as intermittent spells of rainfall continued throughout the day. Records from the IMD showed that between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Colaba station received 20 mm rain while the Santacruz observatory recorded 7.2 mm rainfall. During the same period, the neighbouring Thane observatory recorded 23 mm rain. In Navi Mumbai, 37 mm was recorded in Belapur, 36 mm in Koparkhairne, 31.4 mm in Nerul, 24 mm in Vashi, 20 mm in Airoli and 15.40 mm in Digha.
By Sunday evening, however, the showers had slowed considerably with the Santacruz station recording only 1mm rainfall and the coastal station clocking in NIL rain. In its forecast bulletin, the IMD has stated that heavy downpour is likely to sweep across isolated pockets of Mumbai and Thane districts on Monday. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai in Raigad district may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall – nudging the weather bureau to sound an orange alert in the district.
Meteorologists attributed the current spell of rainfall to a shear zone comprising a low-pressure system over western coast of India which is leading to moisture incursion and surge in the rainfall at Konkan belt and Gujarat.
However, IMD scientists maintained that rain activity is poised to recede gradually after Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, the weather bureau has forecast only moderate rain in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar even as Raigad district may remain under an extended yellow alert till the end of July.
Spurred by the heavy showers in the first week of July as well as the current monsoon revival, the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai has already received 1884 mm rain this season between June and July 26. This accounts for 80 percent of the city’s actual rainfall average of 2,319 mm. Owing to the incessant showers, the total stock in the seven lakes catering to Mumbai’s potable water supply have also soared to 12.47 lakh million litres or 86 percent of the total capacity.
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