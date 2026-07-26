Mumbai, Thane on yellow alert as rains to continue on Monday

Starting Tuesday, the weather bureau has forecast only moderate rain in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar even as Raigad district may remain under an extended yellow alert till the end of July. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Mumbai’s wet spell is likely to continue into Monday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert in Mumbai and Thane districts alongside an orange alert in Raigad district. However, the intensity of showers is forecast to subdue thereafter amidst the weather bureau indicating likelihood of only ‘moderate rainfall’.

On Sunday morning, the region woke up to overcast skies as intermittent spells of rainfall continued throughout the day. Records from the IMD showed that between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Colaba station received 20 mm rain while the Santacruz observatory recorded 7.2 mm rainfall. During the same period, the neighbouring Thane observatory recorded 23 mm rain. In Navi Mumbai, 37 mm was recorded in Belapur, 36 mm in Koparkhairne, 31.4 mm in Nerul, 24 mm in Vashi, 20 mm in Airoli and 15.40 mm in Digha.