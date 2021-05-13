Mumbai, Thane may witness light rain on weekend

Mumbai, Thane and Palghar could receive “very light to light rain” on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

With a low-pressure area very likely to form over the Arabian Sea around Friday morning, which could then intensify into the season’s first cyclonic storm over its east-central part, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar could receive “very light to light rain” on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Under the influence of the weather system, IMD issued a yellow alert for Sunday for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg with forecast of thunderstorm with lightning, rain and gusty winds at isolated places.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off south Maharashtra-­Goa coasts on May 15 and 16. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough…Fishermen are advised not to venture out…,” the IMD’s regional forecasting centre said.