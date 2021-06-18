Mumbai: Thane district police seeks 40-acre plot to build its headquarter

On Thursday, Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting regarding constructing a new headquarters. He suggested that the superintendent of police should prepare a report as soon as possible so that the revenue department can secure the plot. (Representative Image)

The Thane district police, which does not have a headquarter of its own, has asked for a 40-acre plot for the purpose at Sape Vashere, about 10 km from Bhiwandi and 30 km from Thane city.

At present, Thane district police superintendent Vikram Deshmane sits in Thane and shares all amenities with the Thane city police. The Palghar district, which was carved out from Thane, has also got its own headquarters.

At the meeting also attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manukumar Srivastava, SP Vikram Deshmane and Collector Rajesh Narvekar, DGP Sanjay Pandey said the district police headquarters will require 40 acre of land. Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Nitin Kareer sought a report on the land required.

“The Thane district police headquarters has a restricted amount of space due to its location in Thane city. The extra space will allow it set up a proper parade ground as well as other amenities,” said an officer.

“Residents from rural areas find it difficult to come to the Thane police headquarters in the city to file complaints, especially in emergency situations. To help save the commute, the police administration has proposed that the headquarters be constructed in rural areas,” the officer added.

“The site at Sape Vashere is centrally located. We need a parade ground, indoor shooting range, quarters for officers and men and also a transport wing,” said Deshmane.