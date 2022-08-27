Man stabbed to death at Khar subway, one arrested

A 41-year-old businessman from Thane was allegedly stabbed to death by his acquaintance at Khar subway on Friday. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

The police said the deceased, Parvez Bashir Sheikh, was killed after he confronted Akeel Sayyed, the accused, for harassing his wife. Sayyed, a resident of Golibar Nagar in Santacruz, was friends with Sheikh’s wife Shahjahan.

Senior Inspector Pradeep More of Vakola police station said, “Shahjahan and Sayyed were in college together. Since then, Sayyed has been harassing her… While Shahjahan got married to Sheikh and Sayyed also got married, he continued to harass her. He was after her to marry him.”

“Shahjahan kept refusing him, as she was married to Sheikh… In the past, Sayyed had threatened Shahjahan that he would kill her husband if she did not marry him. But she ignored his threats.”

But Sheikh decided to confront Sayyed. On Friday, Sheikh asked Sayyed to meet him at Khar subway, police said. “We have learnt that the two had confronted each other in the past and there was a huge fight. However, Sheikh wanted to bring this to an end and thus, he called him again. During the meeting, there was a verbal argument, following which, Sayyed stabbed him three times and escaped,” said an officer. Local residents rushed Sheikh to the hospital, where he died.

The Vakola police registered a murder case early Saturday based on a complaint filed by Shahjahan. Sayyed was later traced to Bandra and arrested.