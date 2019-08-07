Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro: Construction to start after monsoon

The construction work for Metro Line-5, which will connect Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan, will start after monsoon.

The Executive Committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), headed by Ajoy Mehta, Chairman, Executive Committee, MMRDA and Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra recommended the appointment of M/s. AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd for the project on Tuesday.

The project encompasses partly designing and constructing the elevated viaduct, including the viaduct to integrate with Metro-4 and Metro-5, and seven elevated stations including Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkum Naka and Kapurbawdi.

Metro Line-5 will be a 24.5-kilometre-long corridor, with an estimated cost of Rs 8,416 crore, and will have a total of 17 stations. These stations include the Kalyan APMC, Kalyan railway station, Sahajanand Chowk, Durgadi Fort, Kongaon, Gove Gaon MIDC, Rajnouli Village, Temghar, Gopal Nagar, Bhiwandi, Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkum Naka and Kapurbawdi.

The committee also appointed the consortium of M/s. Systra (France), M/s. Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., and M/s. Systra M V A Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd as general consultants for the construction of civil work on the Metro-5 stretch, as well as for Dahisar-East to Mira Bhayendar and Andheri East to CSMIA Metro-9 corridor.