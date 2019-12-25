Mumbai: Thakurli station to be revamped, say IRSDC officials

IRSDC has envisaged an elevated deck for passengers at Thakurli station. (Photo: Deepak Joshi) IRSDC has envisaged an elevated deck for passengers at Thakurli station. (Photo: Deepak Joshi)

Central Railway’s Thakurli station will be next in line for redevelopment, officials of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) said. A presentation was given to officials of the Central Railway (CR) and Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

According to the initial plan, IRSDC has envisaged an elevated deck for passengers, an approach road to improve road connectivity and developing 128.48 acres of land in total, including the station area. The total area that the railways will develop will include 16.03 acres of land adjacent to Ulhas river. IRSDC has proposed road connectivity to the 45-metre wide ring road being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA) around the station, which will make it more accessible to residents in the east, as well as the west.

A senior IRSDC officer said, “If (the KDMC) makes the proposed land available to us, road access to the station on the east side can be improved. It will benefit the overall accessibility to the station.”

The proposal sent by the CR is being examined by KDMC, and after a response, a detailed plan of the station will be submitted. The idea is to improve road connectivity to make travelling from East-West and North-South easier,” the official said. “The alignment of the Road Over Bridge, which is at the conceptual stage, will have to be changed to get it in sync with the over all station redevelopment.”

