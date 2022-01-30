With 1,160 new cases, Mumbai’s test positivity rate drops to 2.5 per cent

Mumbai recorded 1,160 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday and an overall recovery rate of 97 per cent, officials said. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases as against the total tests conducted — in the state capital dropped to 2.5 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent recorded three days back. The TPR has recorded a sharp fall from 28.9 per cent witnessed on January 7.

On January 30, out of 46,307 tests conducted, 1,160 turned positive. Besides, 10 new Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expecting the number of positive cases to drop below 1,000 in the days to come. However, the civic body has appealed to citizens to not let their guard down.

On January 7, out of the 72,442 tests conducted, 20,971 samples had returned positive. But after hitting its pandemic peak around January 10, the daily cases gradually started declining in the city.

On January 11, out of the 62,097 tests conducted, 11,647 were detected with Covid-19 with a TPR of 18.7 per cent. A week later, on January 18, the number of daily cases dropped with 6,149 infections recorded out of 47,700 tests at a positivity rate of 12.8 per cent.

The total active case tally in Mumbai is presently at 10,796 with 10,15,451 recovery cases. The civic body said that there was no need to panic as only 6 per cent of the total hospital beds were occupied in the city. On Sunday, out of the total 1,160 positive cases, 190 were hospitalised and only 29 required oxygenated beds.

While the number of daily positive cases is registering a steady decline, the number of deaths due to the infection remained high. On Sunday, 10 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the city.

Since January 11, there have been no active containment zones in the city even as the number of sealed buildings has dropped from 54 on January 17 to 8 on Sunday.