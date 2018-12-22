Mumbai: Ten-year-old missing, cops say friend confesses to murder, disposing body

The Sakinaka police is investigating the mysterious disappearance of a 10-year-old boy, after his 15-year-old friend allegedly confessed to killing him.

On Thursday evening, the victim went missing, following which his parents received a call from an unidentified person demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. The parents then approached the police, who registered a case of kidnapping.

The police started scrutinising the call data record of the cellphone number from which the call was made. “The parents told us that their son was last seen playing with the 15-year-old. After we got the details of the caller, we brought him for questioning. It then came to light that the 15-year-old boy was involved in the crime,” said an officer.

Following this, the boy was brought to the police station. He allegedly confessed to killing the 10-year-old and disposing his body.

“He initially said he had dumped his body in a public toilet, but later said he dumped the body in a nullah near 90 Feet Road. We suspect he tried

to sodomise the victim and as he resisted, he killed him by chocking him to death,” said the officer.

The 15-year-old then called the parents of the victim around 10 pm, demanding ransom, using his friend’s cellphone.

At the time of going to press on Friday, the 15-year-old and his friend have been detained while the police are trying to locate the body.