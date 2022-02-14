Mumbai: Tempo driver shot five times by unknown men in Dharavi, dies

A 32-YEAR-OLD tempo driver, who was shot at with a firearm by two unknown men in Dharavi early on Saturday succumbed to the injuries on Sunday. Police are on the lookout for two accused in the case.

The incident took place around 10 am near a T-junction when the deceased, Amir Khan, had gone to attend nature’s call. While he was on his way, two men — assumed to be known to him — shot him five times from a firearm. Police said the accused knew that Khan went to the toilet around this time and was waiting for him. It’s not clear if one or two firearms were used to shoot him, police added.

The bullets hit Khan on his face, chest, back and hand and he fell to the ground. The two accused then managed to run away from the spot while Khan was rushed to Sion Hospital where he died during treatment on Sunday morning. Khan is survived by his wife, two children and father.

The Dharavi police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

A special team has been formed to find the accused. Police said that Khan has an assault case registered against him but that was some years ago.