Warmer nights in Mumbai, partly cloudy sky next week

A day after recording the lowest minimum temperature this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory on Thursday recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

According to the seven days forecast, the night temperature is likely to rise to 20 degrees Celsius. A partly cloudy sky is forecast for January 4 and 5 in the city. The highest minimum temperature in the city in the past decade was 25.3 degrees Celsius in 2013. Last year, the highest minimum temperature recorded in the city was 24.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature also slightly increased on Thursday with 31.4 degrees Celsius recorded by the Santacruz observatory.

The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 17.4 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning, the lowest this season so far. Before Wednesday, the lowest minimum temperature was 17.9 degrees Celsius on December 23. The lowest minimum temperature last year was 15 degrees Celsius and in the year before that 16.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 20, 1949, at 10.6 degrees Celsius.