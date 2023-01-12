scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

No cold wave in city but dip in temperature during weekend likely

"There was a forecast of a possible cold wave hitting Maharashtra between January 9 and 10. However, Wednesday morning onwards, the minimum temperature in several parts of the state, including the northern districts, recorded a marginal increase by one and two degrees.

The department, however, maintained that there is a chance of night temperature dipping further in Mumbai in the weekend.
No cold wave in city but dip in temperature during weekend likely
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai as well as the rest of the state have moved past the possibility of facing a cold wave this week. The department, however, maintained that there is a chance of night temperature dipping further in Mumbai in the weekend.

This clearly shows that the state has surpassed the possibility of getting hit by a cold wave,” said Sushma Nair, scientist from IMD, Mumbai. On Tuesday, the IMD had issued an alert stating that a cold wave may hit the state and the northernmost districts like Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik, would experience a dip in temperature.

Nair said: “Mumbai is experiencing minimum temperature between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. During the weekend, there is a possibility of the temperature dropping below 14 degrees.” The city on Wednesday recorded a night temperature of 17 degrees Celsius at Santacruze observatory of the IMD. The Colaba observatory recorded a low of 20 degrees Celsius.

Mahesh Palawat, an expert from Skymet Weathers, said the weather in Mumbai has been affected by snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 01:05 IST
