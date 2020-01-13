Mumbai: Temperature to gradually drop around Jan 16, 17, says IMD

Mumbai recorded high humidity at 87 per cent. Maximum temperature was also on the higher side, with a day temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius. (Representational Image) Mumbai recorded high humidity at 87 per cent. Maximum temperature was also on the higher side, with a day temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius. (Representational Image)

After two days of warm weather, the temperature is expected to gradually drop in northern Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and northern Konkan, IMD said on Sunday. The temperature is likely to go down further around January 16 and 17. According to the 48-hours forecast, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to go down to 18 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, minimum temperature recorded at IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 20 degrees —2.7 degrees above normal, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees —1.6 degrees above normal. The city recorded high humidity at 87 per cent. Maximum temperature was also on the higher side, with a day temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius.

Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 230, under the ‘poor’ category, due to increased relative humidity and low surface wind speed. AQI forecast for Monday is at 213 (poor). Out of 10 stations where System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) records air quality, three areas — Malad (312), Worli (308) and BKC (304) —recorded ‘very poor’ AQI on Sunday afternoon.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App