Maharashtra: Temperature set to drop over next 2 days; air in city ‘satisfactory’ for first time this month

Dark clouds seen at Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Pradip Das)

After two weeks of above normal temperatures in the city, both maximum and minimum temperatures will gradually drop over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The night temperature on Wednesday will be 17 degree Celsius, while maximum temperature will be 29 degree Celsius, the IMD said. The temperature in Maharashtra’s coastal stations will drop below 18-20 degree Celsius, while districts in Madhya Maharashtra are likely to see temperatures below 15 degree Celsius, the IMD added.

Very light to light rain is highly likely in Raigad on Wednesday. According to the IMD, the dip in temperature is due to a fresh western disturbance of moderate intensity.

This is expected to cause widespread rainfall and hail in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality improved on Tuesday, following a drop in the day temperature.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 was 79 on Tuesday evening, which falls under the ‘satisfactory’ category, a first for this month. Mumbai has been recording ‘poor’ air quality since January 19. The AQI on Monday had improved to the ‘moderate’ category. The minimum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory on Tuesday was 19.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.7 degrees above normal.

The IMD Colaba observatory recorded minimum temperature at 20 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 29.8 degree Celsius, according to the Santacruz observatory, as against the 30.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, a minimal drop.

The minimum temperature in the Mumbai suburbs on Tuesday was between 16 and 18 degree Celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Powai at 16.9 degree Celsius.

