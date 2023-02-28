Mumbai’s minimum temperature stays below 20 degree on last day of winter

The minimum temperature in Mumbai dipped below 20 degree Celsius Tuesday morning, the official last day of winter in the city. The city’s minimum temperature as recorded in IMD’s Santacruz observatory on Tuesday was 19.6 degree.

On Monday, it was 20 degree and around 19 degree on Sunday. The minimum temperature had been ranging between 18-20 degree in Mumbai during mornings for the past week resulting in cooler weather.

“The current phenomenon is ongoing because of easterlies. The city is also experiencing breeze-like phenomenon during the early mornings which is playing a role in maintaining cool weather,” said an IMD official.

The India Meteorological Department’s coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degree on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index improved to ‘moderate’ on Tuesday morning with the SAFAR dashboard recording AQI readings of 193. Experts attributed this to the current weather phenomenon, which was caused due to a wind reversal pattern leading to increased air speed.