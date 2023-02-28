scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai’s minimum temperature stays below 20 degree on last day of winter

The India Meteorological Department’s coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degree on Tuesday morning.

mumbai temperature, indian expressMumbai experiences minimum temperature below 20 degree Celsius. (File)
Listen to this article
Mumbai’s minimum temperature stays below 20 degree on last day of winter
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The minimum temperature in Mumbai dipped below 20 degree Celsius Tuesday morning, the official last day of winter in the city. The city’s minimum temperature as recorded in IMD’s Santacruz observatory on Tuesday was 19.6 degree.

On Monday, it was 20 degree and around 19 degree on Sunday. The minimum temperature had been ranging between 18-20 degree in Mumbai during mornings for the past week resulting in cooler weather.

“The current phenomenon is ongoing because of easterlies. The city is also experiencing breeze-like phenomenon during the early mornings which is playing a role in maintaining cool weather,” said an IMD official.

The India Meteorological Department’s coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degree on Tuesday morning.

Also Read
At Navi Mumbai rally against 'love jihad', 'land jihad', call issued for ...
24-hr water supply cut announced for parts of Mumbai from March 2 midnight
Eknath Shinde: MVA had plans to arrest Fadnavis, but I toppled govt befor...
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index improved to ‘moderate’ on Tuesday morning with the SAFAR dashboard recording AQI readings of 193. Experts attributed this to the current weather phenomenon, which was caused due to a wind reversal pattern leading to increased air speed.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 12:53 IST
Next Story

Kriti Sanon snaps at reporter who asked her about Kartik Aaryan as Shehzada flops at box office: ‘Is this the platform?’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close