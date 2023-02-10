scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Mumbai’s temperature may fall slightly in next 48 hours, could remain so for 3 more days

Mumbai's relative humidity on Friday was around 37%.

mumbai weatherIMD's coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a day temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Since Mumbai has been continuously experiencing warmer days over the past week, weather experts said Friday that the city’s daily temperature will dip marginally in the next 48 hours.

According to the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Friday the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees. On Thursday, the city recorded a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, the highest day temperature recorded in 2023 so far.

Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist and weather expert from SkyMet Weathers Private Limited, said Mumbai’s temperature will fall gradually in the next 48 hours. “The night temperature will fall by one degree, while the day temperature will decline by 2-3 degrees. This will stay for three more days and by the middle of next week, both days and nights may start getting warmer in Mumbai. The decline in temperature will be caused mainly because of the commencement of north-easterly winds,” Palawat told The Indian Express Friday.

Sushma Nair, weather expert and IMD scientist, said the official concluding date of the winter season in Mumbai is around February 28. “Mumbai is currently experiencing an anti-cyclone, due to which the sky is clear. Also, the northern part of the country has started experiencing warmer weather, which is also leading to higher day temperatures in central and western India.”

“Several parts of Maharashtra, including Solapur, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri are experiencing temperatures above 30 degrees and Mumbai’s day temperature will range between 31-34 degrees till February 15, following which, both night and day temperatures will rise across Maharashtra,” Nair told The Indian Express.

Mumbai’s relative humidity on Friday was around 37%. Meanwhile, IMD’s coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a day temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 18:49 IST
