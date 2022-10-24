scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Mumbai: Three teenagers on the run after murdering 21-year-old for dispute over crackers

"The trio are currently on the run and we are on the lookout for them," an officer added.

An officer said that the incident took place around 2pm in the Natwar Parekh area of Shivaji Nagar.

THE MUMBAI police are on the lookout for three minors who allegedly murdered a 21-year-old after he objected to them bursting crackers. The incident took place on Monday in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi following which a murder case was registered by the local police station.

An officer said that the incident took place around 2pm in the Natwar Parekh area of Shivaji Nagar. The officer said that the deceased, Sunil Shankar Naidu (21), objected to a 12-year-old bursting crackers in a bottle near his residence. This led to a fight between the duo.

Later the 12-year-old along with his 15-year-old elder brother and 14-year-old friend approached the deceased. They asked him why he had shouted at the minor, which led to an altercation between the two sides. The trio then started beating up the deceased.

An officer said that the 15-year-old had a chopper with him, with which he stabbed the deceased multiple times. The trio then fled from the spot. Later Naidu was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead. Following this the local Shivaji Nagar police station registered an FIR against the trio.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...Premium
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
More from Mumbai

An officer said that the accused and deceased resided in the same area and knew each other. “The trio are currently on the run and we are on the lookout for them,” an officer added.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 10:35:15 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Lingayat seer found dead in suspected case of suicide

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement