Mumbai: Three teenagers on the run after murdering 21-year-old for dispute over crackers

THE MUMBAI police are on the lookout for three minors who allegedly murdered a 21-year-old after he objected to them bursting crackers. The incident took place on Monday in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi following which a murder case was registered by the local police station.

An officer said that the incident took place around 2pm in the Natwar Parekh area of Shivaji Nagar. The officer said that the deceased, Sunil Shankar Naidu (21), objected to a 12-year-old bursting crackers in a bottle near his residence. This led to a fight between the duo.

Later the 12-year-old along with his 15-year-old elder brother and 14-year-old friend approached the deceased. They asked him why he had shouted at the minor, which led to an altercation between the two sides. The trio then started beating up the deceased.

An officer said that the 15-year-old had a chopper with him, with which he stabbed the deceased multiple times. The trio then fled from the spot. Later Naidu was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead. Following this the local Shivaji Nagar police station registered an FIR against the trio.

An officer said that the accused and deceased resided in the same area and knew each other. “The trio are currently on the run and we are on the lookout for them,” an officer added.