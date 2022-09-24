scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Mumbai: Teenager ‘dies by suicide’ in Lower Parel

The NM Joshi Marg police have registered the matter as a case of accidental death.

The police have not recovered any suicide note but believe that the teenager, a Class X student, may have ended her life after getting a scolding from her parents over studies Friday night.

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at Lower Parel in Mumbai Saturday.

The NM Joshi Marg police have registered the matter as a case of accidental death.

The police have not recovered any suicide note but believe that the teenager, a Class X student, may have ended her life after getting a scolding from her parents over studies Friday night. A senior police official said the girl may have died Saturday around 7 am.

“A resident of the building found her body at the refuge area after which that person called and informed her parents,” said an officer.
The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the death,” the officer added.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 09:38:01 pm
