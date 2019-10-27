Mumbai: Teenager dies after she jumps from 15th floor

A 18-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping from the 15th floor of her residential building. The deceased, Kusum Purohit, was a first-year engineering student at a college in the city.

The police said that on Saturday morning, Purohit’s father had allegedly scolded her over studies. “The father of the deceased had berated her for studying at a lackadaisical pace, as he feared that she would not be able to keep up in an intensive field like engineering,” said Sham Shinde, senior inspector, Bhandup police.

Around 1.30 pm, Purohit allegedly jumped off the top floor. Security guards spotted her bleeding and took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

“No suicide note has been found. A case of accidental death has been registered,” said Shinde.