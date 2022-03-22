Mumbai teen without licence rides bike in wrong direction, friend killed

A 19-year-old boy has been arrested by the police in Mumbai’s Vakola area for driving a motorcycle without a license and leading to the death of one of his friends riding pillion with him, officials have said.

The accident took place at around 3.40 am on March 19 in Vakola in Santacruz (East) when the three friends were returning to their homes in Govandi after visiting the Mahim dargah. Abrar Shaikh, 19, who was driving entered a one-way street from the wrong direction and was blinded by the headlight of an oncoming car.

Shaikh tried to take the motorcycle to the left but the vehicle skid and all three fell off. The deceased, Arman Shah, 18, who was sitting in the middle suffered internal head injuries and succumbed at a government hospital. The third friend, Rehan Siddiqui, who was sitting behind Shah escaped with minor injuries.

The police said Shaikh did not have a driving license and had taken his uncle’s bike without informing him. The police said he was not in an inebriated condition.

On a complaint lodged by Shah’s father, Gulam Shah, the Vakola police booked and arrested Shaikh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including death due to negligence, and the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. He was produced before a magistrate court and granted bail the next day.