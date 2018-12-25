Mahim fire: Teen who suffered 90% burns still in critical state

A 14-year-old boy, who suffered over 90 per cent burns in a fire that erupted in his hutment in Mahim on Sunday, remains critical in Sion hospital.

The doctors treating him said that Azam Khan requires infection control as the skin on his entire body has been charred.

Kailash Chavan, senior Inspector of Mahim police station, said that the fire is suspected to have started on Sunday evening from a gas stove in the hutment in Ramgad slum, near Raheja hospital. “Preliminary findings show that there was no foul play. The fire started from the gas stove. The child was closest to it,” Chavan said, adding that a case is yet to be registered. Azam’s mother Rehana Khan (50) suffered between 10 to 15 per cent burns. “She is stable and recuperating,” said Dr Jayshree Mondkar, dean in-charge at Sion hospital.

Dr Rakesh Verma, deputy dean, said Azam’s skin wounds should heal, before a plastic surgery can be planned. Fire officials said that the fire was quickly contained in one hutment.