Mumbai: Teen traced after he uploads selfie

A 19-year-old boy who was reported to be kidnapped in November 2016 was traced at a railway station in southern Maharashtra where he was found selling water bottles, days after he uploaded a selfie on his Facebook profile.

According to police, the boy, identified as Ashish Vichare, was a runaway who left the city after a heated argument with his mother.

He was 16 years old then and was enrolled in the second year of junior college at SIWS College in Wadala.

Police said Ashish went missing on November 30, 2016, and was a resident of Panvel.

According to his mother’s statement to police, she said he had an argument with her following which he left home in a rage.

“The next day, he attended his tuition from 9 am to 11am and went to college to attend his lecture from noon to 3 pm and then disappeared. He would attend college with his cousin, so on the day he went missing, he asked him to leave saying he had some work and then didn’t return,” the mother told police in her statement.

The family, added police, looked for Ashish for three days, following which they came to the Matunga police station and registered a case of kidnapping.

Police then started scrutinising call data records of the boy and also got in touch with police stations from other districts, but could not locate the minor.

However, police said, early last week, Ashish logged into his Facebook account from a friend’s mobile phone and changed his profile picture. His elder sister noticed the movement and informed police.

“She noticed that his profile picture had been changed, and even messaged him. He didn’t reply and immediately logged out, following which she reported the change at the police station,” said Inspector Vinay Pathankar from Matunga police station.

A special team was formed to scrutinise the IP address and trace the mobile phone from which Ashish had logged in.

The team also created a dummy account of a female on Facebook and simultaneously started chatting with him.

“From the dummy account, we claimed that the woman was his junior in college through which we tried getting his location. Anyway, we managed to get the mobile number and the IMEI number of the phone from which he had logged in. He was then located at 50 m distance at Miraj railway station, following which a team was dispatched to the spot on Saturday,” said a police officer.

Ashish was spotted selling water bottles at the railway station and was asked to accompany police officers who brought him to Mumbai on Monday morning.

“He was reunited with his family,” added Pathankar. Police also recorded Ashish’s statement before handing him over to his family. He told police that after leaving the college on November 30, 2016, he went to Dadar station and directly went to Miraj.

He then worked at a restaurant as a waiter and as there was a dispute over payment, he left the job and started working in a canteen at the railway station, where he was given the responsibility of selling water bottles to passengers.