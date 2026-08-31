Mumbai teen swiped father’s scooter for joyride. It was his last

A 14-year-old boy was killed and his teenage friend injured in the wee hours of Sunday when a speeding tempo rammed their Honda Activa scooter from behind under the Jagruti Nagar Metro Station on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road. The police have registered an FIR against the tempo driver and are trying to locate him.

According to police, the incident took place between 5:15 and 5:30 am on the lane heading toward Ghatkopar railway station. On Sunday morning, Ganesh Mahamuni, a Class 9 student, took his father’s scooter without permission for an early morning ride with his neighbour, Aryan Paswan.

As the duo rode down the stretch under the metro line, a commercial Eicher tempo approaching from behind struck the rear of the scooter with severe force as the driver allegedly lost control. The impact demolished the back end of the vehicle and threw both the boys onto the road.