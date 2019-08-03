Mumbai: Teen sexually assaults 7-yr-old boy, sent to juvenile home

A TEENAGER has been detained and sent to a juvenile home for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy in a public toilet in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly lured the seven-year-old to a public toilet on the pretext of giving him a chocolate. The police said that both stay in the same locality. “The toilet is located at a secluded spot and thus the boy’s cry for help wasn’t heard by anyone. After taking him inside, the accused bolted the door from inside and assaulted him,” said a police officer.

The incident came to light when the boy’s parents started looking for him. A local resident informed them that their son was spotted walking towards the public toilet with the 15-year-old.

“When they reached the spot, they could hear their son crying inside the toilet, following which, they tried to open the door. Within minutes, the accused opened the door himself and their son came running towards them,” an officer said.

After the boy narrated his ordeal, the parents went to the local police station along with the teenager and filed a complaint.

An FIR was registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC along with sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the POCSO Act.

The teen was detained and later sent to a juvenile home. Both were also made to undergo medical tests.