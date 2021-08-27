Mumbai teen, who fled home after withdrawing Rs 10 lakh from parents’ account, reunited with family

A 16-year-old, who had fled home after withdrawing Rs 10 lakh from his parents’ bank account, has been reunited with his family.

A Mumbai crime branch officer said that the parents on Wednesday found a note at their residence in Andheri in which their son had written that he was leaving home and will never return. After this, the couple approached the local MIDC police which then alerted the crime branch and the Muskan unit that looks for missing children.

The police teams started looking for the youngster based on his physical description given by his parents. The police team also spoke with his friends and classmates to find out if anyone knew his whereabouts. Later, the parents told the police that he had withdrawn Rs 10 lakh from their account to purchase virtual cash in the PUBG game.

Eventually after scanning CCTV cameras and tracing his movements, a team from crime branch (Unit X) finally managed to track him at the Mahakali Caves road at Andheri (east). The police team then got him to the police station where he was counselled. The boy’s parents were also counselled by the police and then were reunited with their son.

An officer said that the boy was scared of getting a scolding from his parents for using their money without their knowledge.