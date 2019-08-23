Mumbai: Teen detained for rape of sister-in-law gets bail

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy, who was detained last month for allegedly raping his sister-in-law repeatedly since 2014, was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday.

Advertising

On July 24, a 30-year-old woman had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband had assaulted her after walking in on her while she was being raped by his younger brother.

The woman has claimed that the juvenile first molested her in 2014 when they used to stay in Bihar. Even after he was scolded by his mother, the minor allegedly raped the woman again, the police said, adding that the accused had threatened to kill her if she informed her husband.

In March, the woman moved to Mumbai to stay with her husband, who works in the city as a taxi driver. The juvenile also shifted to their home shortly after and began to work at a restaurant.

Advertising

According to the complaint, the juvenile raped her when she was alone at home in July. However, her husband, returned home from work unexpectedly and spotted them through the open window. He allegedly rushed inside, hit his brother and tied up his wife’s hands and legs with rope before sexually assaulting her with a wooden rolling pin. It was the juvenile who finally freed her, she told the police.

The husband allegedly stopped her from lodging a complaint against him by threatening to separate from her, the police said. Only when she had the support of her grandmother and uncle, was she able to file a complaint. Within days of the complaint being filed, both brothers were arrested.

On Wednesday, the JJB granted the minor bail on a cash bond of Rs 30,000. The husband is currently in judicial custody. Advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, who is representing the accused, argued in court that the woman was in an extra-marital relationship with another man and had framed her husband and brother-in-law when they came to know about the affair.