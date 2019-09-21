Mumbai: Teen detained for rape of 10-yr-old girl

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been detained for allegedly raping a minor girl in his home in Mumbai.

The incident took place on the afternoon of September 15. The police said that the boy, a student of Class X, asked the 10-year-old girl, who stays in his building, to come to his home on the pretext of giving her a film DVD.

“The boy locked the front door and allegedly raped the girl. He is also alleged to have threatened her with dire consequences if she told her parents about the incident. However, the girl informed her parents as soon as she got home, following which they confronted the boy and filed a complaint with us,” said a police officer. The boy was detained the same day.

While medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape, the boy has been booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation under Indian Penal Code and with sexual assault under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and sent to a children’s home, the officer said.