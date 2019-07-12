Mumbai: Teen, 31-yr-old man drown in Powai lake

An 18-year-old man was among two who drowned in a lake at Powai in two incidents on Wednesday. They were declared dead after they were rescued.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Sanjay Bot (18) and Chaitanya Raghunath Dhirange (31). Officials from the disaster management cell of BMC said the first incident took place around 4.30 pm while the second at 9.29 pm. Bot’s body was recovered and sent to Holy Spirit Hospital. He was declared dead at 7.30 pm.

An official said that Dhirange’s body was recovered around 1 pm on Thursday and sent to M T Agrawal Hospital, Mulund, where he was declared dead. ENS