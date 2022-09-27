scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Mumbai: Technical failure near Neral station, Central Railway trains running late by 20 minutes

Trains on the Central Railway route were running late by 20 minutes and announcements about the delay were being made at the Badlapur station.

Other trains also reported a delay.

Due to a technical failure near the Neral station Tuesday, goods trains stopped for half an hour in the morning affecting local train services in Mumbai, said a spokesperson of the Central Railway.

At 11 am, trains on the Central Railway route were running late by 20 minutes and announcements about the delay were being made at the Badlapur station. The fast-up train from Badlapur to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) which leaves at 11:51 am left before the 11:41 am slow UP local from Badlapur. Similarly, other trains also reported a delay.

Last week, services of the Central Railway were affected during peak hours due to a technical snag. Trains were running late on the Main line on that day from 6 am onwards after an issue in the signal initiation at the Dadar Station. The issue was resolved at around 8:30 am but services continued to be delayed due to the bunching of trains on the route.

