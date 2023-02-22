Mumbai teacher loses around Rs 5 lakh as he tries to activate bank credit card

In a case of cybercrime, a 50-year-old man from Mumbai, Maharashtra, has allegedly lost close to Rs 5 lakh to fraudsters who claimed to be credit card customer care executives, the police said.

The victim, identified as Yashwant Deokar, a resident of Govandi, downloaded a dubious app – ‘Quick Support’ – after which he received over 25 messages alerting him that large sums of money were debited against his SBI credit card, the police said.

Deokar, a teacher at the Chembur Welfare Marathi School, allegedly lost Rs 4,82,384.

According to the complaint, Deokar browsed for an SBI credit card customer care number and called the first number he found online. “The person at the other end introduced himself as Vinay Kumar, an SBI staff member, and told Deokar that he must download ‘Quick Support’ app and fill up the details in a form after which his credit card would be activated,” said an officer.

Deokar said that he acted on the instructions of the ‘SBI staff’ and deleted the messages he received from the bank after downloading the app. The fraudsters managed to siphon off the money in a few transactions carried out from February 8 to 10, the police said.

However, Deokar suspected foul play only a week later. He called up SBI customer care on February 18 to inquire about the messages he received then and they informed him that his credit card had been breached.

Deokar filed a complaint with the Govandi police station on February 20. The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.