Mumbai: Teacher gets three-year jail for sexually harassing students

A School teacher was sentenced to three years in jail on Monday for sexually harassing Class X students in the classroom.

The principal of the school had approached the police in 2013 after she received letters from 39 such students. During the trial, three of the students had deposed before the court giving details of the sexual harassment they faced in the classroom at the hands of their Algebra teacher.

Special Judge Rekha Pandhare on Monday found the accused guilty under Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. It also directed the accused to pay of fine of Rs 25,000 each to the three victims.

The court, however, acquitted the accused on charges under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the IPC and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. It also suspended his sentence pending appeal before a higher court and granted him bail on Monday.

