Mumbai: Teacher gets five-year jail term for sexually harassing four students

Stating that a teacher is expected to be custodians of students, a special court in Mumbai this week sentenced a 35-year-old teacher at a private school to five years in jail for sexual harassment of four students. The court said that the accused had taken undue advantage of his position as a teacher and sexually harassed them.

“….the Indian society has elevated the teacher as ‘Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Gurur Devo Maheswaraha’. As Brahma, the teacher creates knowledge, learning, wisdom and also creates out of his students, men and women, equipped with ability and knowledge, discipline and intellectualism to enable them to face the challenges of their lives.

As Vishnu, the teacher is a preserver of learning. As Maheswara, he destroys ignorance. It is, therefore, the duty of the teacher to take such care of the pupils as a careful parent would take care of its children. In this case, there was an incident in the school premises where the victim girls were taking education,” Special Judge Nazera S Shaikh said in her order passed on Tuesday.

According to submissions made before the court by special public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari, the victims were studying in Class 5 at the time of the incidents of sexual abuse in 2016. The complainant in the

case was the mother of two of the victims, who are sisters. The complainant had attended a Parents-Teachers Meeting in school in March 2016 and while returning noticed that her daughters had not finished their tiffins and looked scared and quiet. She took them into confidence and inquired. They informed her that they along with two other

classmates had faced sexual abuse by the accused teacher.

The complainant first approached the school and was assured that action will be taken. When she inquired again a few days later, she was told that the accused was on leave as he was unwell. She then decided to approach the police and file an FIR.

In the evidence before the court, separate incidents of sexual abuse by the teacher, who taught the students English and Science, came to light. In one case, he had touched a student sitting on the first bench inappropriately, in two other incidents he had asked the victims to help him with some activity after class and then sexually abused them.

The accused had claimed that complaints were false and resulted out of professional rivalry with another teacher at school over the difference in their pay and claimed that the teacher had ‘instigated’ her students to make the claim. “The story of the accused about the rivalry with (another) Teacher is too flimsy to believe. Not only one,

two but four victims came forward to report the sexual harassment at the hands of accused. In case there would have been false accusations on instigation of (another) Teacher, then the parents would not have supported such act,” the court said.

The accused had also raised the issue of delay in filing the FIR. The court said that in this case the victims were scared to report the incidents as the accused was their teacher. The court found the accused guilty under charges of section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of

Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“In this case, the victims are young girls aged between 10-11 years. They were sexually assaulted by their own teacher in their classroom and school premises. In our society girl child education is still not

completely supported by the family and when such types of incidents are committed, the parents get apprehensive in sending daughters to school. It impacts the opportunity of other girls from taking education. The victims have mustered courage to report the offence and they were firm on their statements. This shows that the victims have

placed their faith on the judicial system which needs to be upheld,” the court said.