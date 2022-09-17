Mumbai: Teacher dies after getting stuck in Malad school lift

A 26-year-old teacher died after getting stuck in the lift of a school building in Malad (west) on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm at St Mary’s English School near Chinchli signal on the SV road in Malad (west).

The deceased teacher, identified as Jinal Fernandez, was on her way to the staff room when she entered the lift on the sixth floor. The lift suddenly started moving upwards and she got stuck and got grievously injured, eyewitnesses said.

The police and fire brigade personnel, who were alerted of the incident, rushed to the spot and pulled Fernandes out. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission.

Fernandez had joined the school in June this year as an assistant teacher.

“We have registered a case of accidental death. We will investigate the matter to find out if anyone is negligent and responsible for her death,” said Ravindra Adane, senior police inspector of Malad police station. Police said they are in the process of recording statements of the school staff, management and the company that looks after the maintenance of the lift.