scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Mumbai: Teacher dies after getting stuck in Malad school lift

The incident took place around 1.45 pm at St Mary's English School near Chinchli signal on the SV road in Malad (west).

Fernandez had joined the school in June this year as an assistant teacher.

A 26-year-old teacher died after getting stuck in the lift of a school building in Malad (west) on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm at St Mary’s English School near Chinchli signal on the SV road in Malad (west).

The deceased teacher, identified as Jinal Fernandez, was on her way to the staff room when she entered the lift on the sixth floor. The lift suddenly started moving upwards and she got stuck and got grievously injured, eyewitnesses said.

The police and fire brigade personnel, who were alerted of the incident, rushed to the spot and pulled Fernandes out. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

Fernandez had joined the school in June this year as an assistant teacher.

More from Mumbai

“We have registered a case of accidental death. We will investigate the matter to find out if anyone is negligent and responsible for her death,” said Ravindra Adane, senior police inspector of Malad police station. Police said they are in the process of recording statements of the school staff, management and the company that looks after the maintenance of the lift.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 12:23:37 am
Next Story

4-year-old boy found murdered in Mahisagar

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement