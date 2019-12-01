Mumbai: Teacher booked for sexually harassing girl

In her statement to police, the complainant has claimed that the accused has been sexually harassing her for the last four months. In her statement to police, the complainant has claimed that the accused has been sexually harassing her for the last four months.

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old teacher of a popular coaching centre for allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old student.

In her statement to police, the complainant has claimed that the accused has been sexually harassing her for the last four months. She claimed that the accused would constantly stare at her, send her lewd text messages and also ask her to see vulgar videos.

“He (the accused) has been sending her text messages for months, which she has been ignoring. He would look for an opportunity to come and talk to her,” the father of the complainant said.

Recently, the accused allegedly wrote names of two songs in her book and asked her to see the videos. “The contents of these videos are indecent… Recently, as it was my daughter’s birthday, the accused gave her a wrist band and forced her to keep it as a present,” her father told police.

On Saturday, the 15-year-old girl revealed her ordeal to her father, who then brought her to Charkop police station. Police have recorded her statement and registered a case under section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Senior police inspector Vitthal Shinde of Charkop police station said, “We have registered a case and arrested the teacher.” The police are also checking if the accused has sexually harassed any other student.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App