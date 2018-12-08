Mumbai: Tea vendor arrested for impersonating CID officer, extortion

DB Marg police arrested a 55-year-old tea seller, who allegedly impersonated a CID officer and extorted money from those exiting brothels, from Grant Road on Thursday night.

The accused would tell the victims that he was posted near Grant Road railway station to keep a watch on illegal activities in the area. He would threaten the victims with police action and tell them that he would take them to the police station and get them arrested. To evade arrest, many handed him cash, the police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday after a 28-year-old man approached DB Marg police station.

The police said the accused, identified as Mohamed Arif Shaikh, along with his accomplice, approached the victim while he was walking on the pavement near SVP Road in Grant Road area.

“Shaikh told him that he is a CID officer and they are checking if any illegal activities were taking place in the area. He held the complainant by his collar and said he wanted to check if he was involved in any activity that was illegal,” said an officer.

The victim got scared and told him he was there to visit a sex worker following which Shaikh asked the him to pay Rs 2,000 as fine or face police action.

“Scared of getting arrested, the complainant gave him Rs 1,200. The accused pocketed the money and fled,” said an officer.

Later, the complainant met a friend and told him about the incident. The man then took him to the police station and they registered a case.

“The complainant told his friend that he had been caught by a CID officer. His friend was aware of such conmen operating in the area and he got him to the police station,” the officer added.

A case was registered and a team was dispatched to the spot and Shaikh was caught while selling tea. After he confessed, Shaikh was placed under arrest. The police are now looking for his accomplice.