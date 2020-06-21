Mumbai: Taximen’s union urge govt to allow ferrying of non-essential passengers

There are over two lakh taxis and another 45,000 autorickshaws in Mumbai (File) There are over two lakh taxis and another 45,000 autorickshaws in Mumbai (File)

To improve business for the nearly five lakh autorickshaw and taxi operators registered in the city, who have been badly hit due to the lockdown, Mumbai Taximen’s Union leader A L Quadros urged the state government to allow their drivers to ferry non-essential passengers as well.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Quadrose urged the government to cancel its May 31 order that allowed taxis and autos to ply on the road, but ferry only essential workers. He said while the government has allowed offices and traders to re-open, the taxi and autorickshaw operators have not been allowed to transport their employees who form a major junk of their passenger base.

Under the ‘Mission Begin Again’, taxis were allowed to transport two passengers while autos just one passenger. Quadrose alleged that the traffic police were imposing penalty on taxi and auto drivers and also detaining their vehicles for days further troubling the drivers who have been badly hit by the three-month-long lockdown.

There are over two lakh taxis and another 45,000 autorickshaws in Mumbai. Even after the partial lifting of the lockdown only 30 per cent had started plying fearing police action.

