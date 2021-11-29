scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 28, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai taxi drivers’ union seeks Rs 5 hike in base fare

🔴 According to the union, this is the third time CNG prices have increased in two months and CNG currently costs Rs 61.50 per kg. The union said taxi operators are now incurring loss of Rs 100 per day.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 29, 2021 2:03:21 am
Mumbai Taxi drivers’ union, Mumbai Taximen's Union, CNG price, Maharashtra CNG price, taxi fare, cab fare, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe demand for fare revision has come less than nine months after minimum taxi fare was revised from Rs 22 to Rs 25 in March. (Representational Photo)

Opposing the hike in CNG price  by Rs 3.06 per kilogram, the Mumbai Taximen’s Union is demanding fare revision of taxis by Rs 5 in the base fare and has threatened to go on strike if the demand is not fulfilled.

The demand for fare revision has come less than nine months after minimum taxi fare was revised from Rs 22 to Rs 25 in March.

Click here for more

According to the union, this is the third time CNG prices have increased in two months and CNG currently costs Rs 61.50 per kg. The union said taxi operators are now incurring loss of Rs 100 per day. The union has demanded the state government revise minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 30 immediately. “CNG has become costly and taxi and autorickshaw operators who are using CNG have no other option but to demand fare revision,” said AL Quadros, general secretary of the union.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 28: Latest News

Advertisement