Mumbai taxi drivers’ union seeks Rs 5 hike in base fare

Opposing the hike in CNG price by Rs 3.06 per kilogram, the Mumbai Taximen’s Union is demanding fare revision of taxis by Rs 5 in the base fare and has threatened to go on strike if the demand is not fulfilled.

The demand for fare revision has come less than nine months after minimum taxi fare was revised from Rs 22 to Rs 25 in March.

According to the union, this is the third time CNG prices have increased in two months and CNG currently costs Rs 61.50 per kg. The union said taxi operators are now incurring loss of Rs 100 per day. The union has demanded the state government revise minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 30 immediately. “CNG has become costly and taxi and autorickshaw operators who are using CNG have no other option but to demand fare revision,” said AL Quadros, general secretary of the union.