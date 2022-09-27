scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Mumbai: Taxi driver held for allegedly murdering his wife

The accused Iqbal Shaikh (36), a cab driver, and his wife Rupali Chandanshive alias Zara (20) reportedly had fights over the latter not following the Islamic customs post marriage following which they had separated.

An officer said that Shaikh and Chandanshive got married nearly three years back and Rupali changed her name to Zara.

A taxi driver has been arrested from Tilak Nagar in Mumbai for allegedly murdering his wife after a fight over the woman seeking a divorce and the issue of their son’s custody, said the police Tuesday.

The accused Iqbal Shaikh, 36, and his wife Rupali Chandanshive alias Zara, 20, reportedly had fights over Chandanshive not following Islamic customs after marriage.

An officer said Shaikh and Chandanshive got married nearly three years ago and she changed her name to Zara. The couple had a two-year-old son. They started living separately nearly six months ago, added the officer.

On Monday, they had an argument over the phone after Chandanshive sought a divorce from Shaikh. Shaikh also wanted the custody of their son but Chandanshive refused. He then called her to P L Lokhande Marg in Chembur late at night.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

“Around 2.20 am after a fight, Shaikh slit her throat with a knife and fled from the spot. She succumbed to the injuries,” said an officer.

The police later registered a murder case and arrested the accused.

More from Mumbai

An officer said Chandanshive was Shaikh’s second wife.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 02:00:46 pm
Next Story

Gandhinagar: Amit Shah lays foundation stone of two hospitals, calls for establishment of medical college

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement