Mumbai: Taxi driver held for allegedly murdering his wife

A taxi driver has been arrested from Tilak Nagar in Mumbai for allegedly murdering his wife after a fight over the woman seeking a divorce and the issue of their son’s custody, said the police Tuesday.

The accused Iqbal Shaikh, 36, and his wife Rupali Chandanshive alias Zara, 20, reportedly had fights over Chandanshive not following Islamic customs after marriage.

An officer said Shaikh and Chandanshive got married nearly three years ago and she changed her name to Zara. The couple had a two-year-old son. They started living separately nearly six months ago, added the officer.

On Monday, they had an argument over the phone after Chandanshive sought a divorce from Shaikh. Shaikh also wanted the custody of their son but Chandanshive refused. He then called her to P L Lokhande Marg in Chembur late at night.

“Around 2.20 am after a fight, Shaikh slit her throat with a knife and fled from the spot. She succumbed to the injuries,” said an officer.

The police later registered a murder case and arrested the accused.

An officer said Chandanshive was Shaikh’s second wife.