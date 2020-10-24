Mumbai taxi driver held for ‘staging kidnapping’

Both men have been booked for kidnapping and extortion under IPC.

A taxi driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly staging his own kidnapping with the help of a friend in Jogeshwari West.

The accused, Jitendra Yadav (27), lives alone in Shukla Compound, police said. They added that he had racked up debts and was unable to repay them.

Jitendra allegedly enlisted the help of his friend Indrakumar Yadav (26), also a taxi driver, to stage his own kidnapping. “Indrakumar tied Jitendra’s hands behind his back and shot a video in which Jitendra claimed to have been kidnapped, and pleaded to be rescued,” an officer at Oshiwara police station said.

The accused then sent the video to his wife, sister and brother-in-law, who all live in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. Posing as the kidnapper, he sent his family messages demanding a ransom of Rs 40,000, police said.

“Jitendra knew his brother-in-law had money, and assumed his family would pay the ransom. He did not think they would go to the police,” the officer said.

The police tracked the location of the phone Jitendra used to communicate with his family to Indrakumar’s house, and found the “kidnapped” taxi driver perfectly safe.

