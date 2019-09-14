Mumbai: Taxi driver arrested for ‘harassing, blocking’ Supriya Sule at Dadar rail station

A taxi driver was arrested by the Railway Police for allegedly harassing NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule at Dadar railway station.

Advertising

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the NCP leader accused driver, Kuljit Singh Malhotra, of blocking her way and “shamelessly” posing for a photograph. “Witnessed a strange experience at Dadar Station. A man by the name of Kuljit Singh Malhotra entered the train and was touting for Taxi service. Despite a refusal twice he blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for the photo,” Sule tweeted.

Sule, who is currently touring the state as part of the NCP’s electoral outreach programme, had Wednesday taken a train from Aurangabad to Mumbai, where the driver was allegedly soliciting passengers at Dadar railway station.

Urging the railway ministry to crack down on touts, Sule in another tweet said: “Kindly look into the matter so that passengers don’t have to experience such incidents again. If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports, and only at designated taxi stand.”

Advertising

Malhotra was apprehended on Thursday soon after Sule raised an alarm. A station master, who was at the spot, took the 42-year-old man to the Railway Protection Force station following which he was arrested under section 145 (B) of Railway Act for creating nuisance inside the railway property. The accused was fined Rs 260 for entering railway station without a ticket.

Matunga traffic police officials, who were intimated about the incident, later reached the RPF station and slapped another Rs 600 fine on Malhotra as he was found without driving license and a badge. The driver was subsequently released on bail.

Sule later thanked the authorities for taking action against the errant driver. “Post the incident and on complaining to the rail authorities at Dadar Station & the police, the said tout has been apprehended & fined, as per a message from the RPF police officers. Thank you, RPF for ur prompt action. Inconvenience should not be caused for any rail passenger,” Sule tweeted. A day after the incident the RPF has started a driver against errant drivers in the area.