Mumbai: Taxi driver among 2 arrested for stealing manhole covers

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing manhole covers in Jogeshwari East, police said Wednesday.

The BMC’s K-East Ward office had registered a complaint with the police last month after noticing several manhole covers had gone missing. The civic body had also filed a similar complaint in March after another string of thefts.

With missing manhole covers posing a risk to citizens during monsoon, a team of officials at Jogeshwari police station was deputed to investigate the thefts. On studying CCTV footage in the area, the team found that a taxi had passed through each area where manhole covers had been reported missing.

On Sunday, the police found the taxi parked near JES English School in Natwar Nagar and spotted two men trying to pry open an iron manhole cover.

Both men were taken to the police station, where they confessed to having four manhole covers, Mahendra Nerlekar, Senior Inspector, Jogeshwari police station, said.

The accused were identified as Dheeraj Singh (23), a taxi driver, and Abdul khan (36), a labourer.