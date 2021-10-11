Mumbai: Taxi agent cyber-stalks, harasses woman, arrested

The L T Marg police Saturday nabbed an 18-year-old youth from Bihar, working as a taxi agent, for allegedly cyber-stalking and sexually harassing a woman because her husband cancelled the cab ride resulting in monetary loss to the agent.

According to the police, the complainant, a woman, lives with her husband and in-laws in south Mumbai. On July 5, she approached them with a complaint of sexual harassment.

She told police that her husband used her phone to book a cab to go to Borivali on July 3. Her husband called Utsav Kumar Shukla, 18, who works as a taxi agent.

Shukla, based in Bihar, booked a taxi for them in Mumbai. However, while returning home from Borivali, the taxi driver asked for an additional charge. The complainant’s husband and father-in-law decided to cancel the trip and got down at Kandivali. The driver informed Shukla about cancellation of the ride and in a bid to seek revenge, Shukla started sending expletives on the complainant’s phone.

“After the complainant blocked him, the accused forwarded her mobile number on multiple WhatsApp groups following which she received obscene texts, sexually explicit photos, videos and audio messages from several mobile numbers,” said Dipak Nikam, senior inspector of LT Marg police station.

Shukla has been booked under Section 354D (stalking), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of IPC and 67A (circulating obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.