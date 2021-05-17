Mumbai: Tata Memorial hospital set to double its capacity

The hospital has floated a tender for the construction of a 550-bedd onco super-specialty hospital opposite its existing facility. (Express Archive)

Tata Memorial Hospital at Parel is all set to double its capacity. The hospital has floated a tender for the construction of a 550-bed oncology super-specialty hospital opposite its existing facility.

The tender was floated a week ago, and work will start in six months. The new hospital will be called ‘Platinum Jubilee Block’.

Dr Shailesh Shrikhande, deputy director of Tata Memorial Hospital and lead coordinator on the new projects, said, “The new facility will treat gastrointestinal, thoracic, head and neck, neuro, bone and soft tissue oncological problems. It will cater to the needs of the nation for the next 50 years. The new building will have 17 storeys, including three basements and 23 large operation theatres, large daycare, taxi and car park spread over 11.5 lakh sq ft. The new facility will be ready in three to four years.”

The hospital is run by Department of Atomic Energy, which has promised Rs 450 crore, while Tata Trust has promised Rs 145 crore for the proposed new block, where 60 per cent beds will be for general and 40 per cent for private treatment, Dr Shrikhande said.